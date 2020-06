Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Elegant and tasteful large Woodridge home fully renovated! Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, waterfall marble island counter tops, hardwood floors through out, fenced in yard, and office/den on the first floor. Plus a wrap around porch Dont wait schedule your visit today!!***Housing Choice Voucher only pays $3025 without utilities in this area.unfornately it does not quailfy due to rent being more than voucher amount***