306 G Street, SE.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground garage tennis court

Exquisite 3 Br/3.5 Bath Capitol Hill Diplomatic Townhome w/Garage Parking & Garden Patio - Welcome yourself home to this light-filled garden townhome on Capitol Hill, easy access to the Pentagon and I-395. Walk to Congress or Nationals Park! This affluent renovated home has a comprehensive living room that opens to the large garden wall patio area. The dining area features a double-sided gas fireplace in the center of it all. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The space is designed to be a place where family and guests can gather for group recreation or relaxing. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counters with breakfast bar and easy access pantry with laundry.



The upstairs living quarters offers 2 master bedrooms and 2 master baths with sunfilled remote-controlled sky-lights. One Bedroom opens to the views of the garden patio below and the other offers a city view featuring exposed brick. The 3rd Bedroom/Office/Den is on the entry-level featuring a gas fireplace and private bath. Perfect for an au pair or guests!



Your own private driveway leads to a one space parking garage and storage.

The townhome is just steps to Garfield Park with tennis, playground, and dog walking. Capitol Hill Sport & Health/Results gym is right across the street. Walk to your favorite restaurants in Navy Yard, Eastern Market, and Barracks row. Brent School District. Whole Foods and Trader Joes Grocery are close by.



This 2,069 square foot townhouse is offered for a 1-2 year lease. Lot size 18'x100'. Tenant pays gas & electric utilities. Pets- cats and small dogs accepted on a case-by-case basis with a $250 non-refundable one-time pet fee.First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO score of 650.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc. -Georgetown (202) 338-0500



Contact Craig Shireman "Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate

Email: CRAIG@CHATEL.US or text (202) 360-6062 to arrange a showing.



(RLNE5397179)