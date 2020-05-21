All apartments in Washington
306 G Street, SE.
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
306 G Street, SE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

306 G Street, SE

306 G Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

306 G Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Exquisite 3 Br/3.5 Bath Capitol Hill Diplomatic Townhome w/Garage Parking & Garden Patio - Welcome yourself home to this light-filled garden townhome on Capitol Hill, easy access to the Pentagon and I-395. Walk to Congress or Nationals Park! This affluent renovated home has a comprehensive living room that opens to the large garden wall patio area. The dining area features a double-sided gas fireplace in the center of it all. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The space is designed to be a place where family and guests can gather for group recreation or relaxing. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances, granite counters with breakfast bar and easy access pantry with laundry.

The upstairs living quarters offers 2 master bedrooms and 2 master baths with sunfilled remote-controlled sky-lights. One Bedroom opens to the views of the garden patio below and the other offers a city view featuring exposed brick. The 3rd Bedroom/Office/Den is on the entry-level featuring a gas fireplace and private bath. Perfect for an au pair or guests!

Your own private driveway leads to a one space parking garage and storage.
The townhome is just steps to Garfield Park with tennis, playground, and dog walking. Capitol Hill Sport & Health/Results gym is right across the street. Walk to your favorite restaurants in Navy Yard, Eastern Market, and Barracks row. Brent School District. Whole Foods and Trader Joes Grocery are close by.

This 2,069 square foot townhouse is offered for a 1-2 year lease. Lot size 18'x100'. Tenant pays gas & electric utilities. Pets- cats and small dogs accepted on a case-by-case basis with a $250 non-refundable one-time pet fee.First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO score of 650.
Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc. -Georgetown (202) 338-0500

Contact Craig Shireman "Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate
Email: CRAIG@CHATEL.US or text (202) 360-6062 to arrange a showing.

(RLNE5397179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 306 G Street, SE have any available units?
306 G Street, SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 G Street, SE have?
Some of 306 G Street, SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 G Street, SE currently offering any rent specials?
306 G Street, SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 G Street, SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 G Street, SE is pet friendly.
Does 306 G Street, SE offer parking?
Yes, 306 G Street, SE offers parking.
Does 306 G Street, SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 G Street, SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 G Street, SE have a pool?
No, 306 G Street, SE does not have a pool.
Does 306 G Street, SE have accessible units?
No, 306 G Street, SE does not have accessible units.
Does 306 G Street, SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 G Street, SE does not have units with dishwashers.

