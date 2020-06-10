All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:27 PM

3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E

3031 Sedgwick Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cleveland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3031 Sedgwick Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Rarely available 2br + solarium penthouse unit flooded with light from SW exposure & loaded with the charm of yesteryear! Inviting formal entry foyer, warm hardwood floors, welcoming decorative fireplace, classic arches with custom built-ins, formal dining room with built-in china cabinet, & great closets throughout! Being on the top floor affords this unit the luxury of having central AC which none have on lower floors!!! The exposure provides lovely views over a local cooperative veggie garden as well as endless views over the trees toward downtown! The coop fee includes your heat, taxes, mgmt, laundry, and the wonderful grounds Tilden Gardens has to offer it's residents! There are community & hobby rooms as well as a few guest suites for visitors to utilize. This apartment includes a separate storage bin in the basement, which also has parking(but on a lengthy wait-list at this time). The location allows easy access to nearly all of the city via 2 walkable metros, bus, or just a good stroll! . No Pets Allowed aside from registered service animals. Garage parking is on a waitlist ( This is a coop so there will be an application to complete as well as a phone interview for final approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E have any available units?
3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E have?
Some of 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E currently offering any rent specials?
3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E pet-friendly?
No, 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E offer parking?
Yes, 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E offers parking.
Does 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E have a pool?
No, 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E does not have a pool.
Does 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E have accessible units?
No, 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University