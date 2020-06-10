3031 SEDGWICK ST NW #504-E

Amenities

Rarely available 2br + solarium penthouse unit flooded with light from SW exposure & loaded with the charm of yesteryear! Inviting formal entry foyer, warm hardwood floors, welcoming decorative fireplace, classic arches with custom built-ins, formal dining room with built-in china cabinet, & great closets throughout! Being on the top floor affords this unit the luxury of having central AC which none have on lower floors!!! The exposure provides lovely views over a local cooperative veggie garden as well as endless views over the trees toward downtown! The coop fee includes your heat, taxes, mgmt, laundry, and the wonderful grounds Tilden Gardens has to offer it's residents! There are community & hobby rooms as well as a few guest suites for visitors to utilize. This apartment includes a separate storage bin in the basement, which also has parking(but on a lengthy wait-list at this time). The location allows easy access to nearly all of the city via 2 walkable metros, bus, or just a good stroll! . No Pets Allowed aside from registered service animals. Garage parking is on a waitlist ( This is a coop so there will be an application to complete as well as a phone interview for final approval)