Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Large furnished 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom penthouse suite comes complete with ample light, spacious foyer, living room, dining room, cooks kitchen, crown molding, hardwood floors, and balcony. Ideal for FSO, embassy official, or USAID Officer. Old world building offers the best of Georgetown and is located one block from Montrose Park and minutes away shops and restaurants. Utilities fee is $200.00!