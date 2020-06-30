3014 16TH STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

Spacious Detached Colonial Located in Brookland...This Home has Character and Charm...Open Foyer Welcomes You with Original Hardwood Floors on Main Level and New Carpet on Upper Levels. Recently Renovated and Seeking Family in Need of Lots of Space. Third Level Offers Open Recreational Area with Bathroom...Great for Kids Hang-out, Over-sized Home Office, or Home Theater. Enjoy Private Corner Lot with .20 Acre for Family Barbecue & Cookouts with Grilling Pit, Landscaped Yard and More! Just Minutes to Everything!