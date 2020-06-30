All apartments in Washington
3014 16TH STREET NE

3014 16th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3014 16th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Spacious Detached Colonial Located in Brookland...This Home has Character and Charm...Open Foyer Welcomes You with Original Hardwood Floors on Main Level and New Carpet on Upper Levels. Recently Renovated and Seeking Family in Need of Lots of Space. Third Level Offers Open Recreational Area with Bathroom...Great for Kids Hang-out, Over-sized Home Office, or Home Theater. Enjoy Private Corner Lot with .20 Acre for Family Barbecue & Cookouts with Grilling Pit, Landscaped Yard and More! Just Minutes to Everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 16TH STREET NE have any available units?
3014 16TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 16TH STREET NE have?
Some of 3014 16TH STREET NE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 16TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3014 16TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 16TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3014 16TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3014 16TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 3014 16TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 3014 16TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 16TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 16TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3014 16TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3014 16TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3014 16TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 16TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 16TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

