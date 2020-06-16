3002 Q STREET NW

Amenities

Elegant East Village Georgetown home with custom Italian molding, stain glass, high ceilings, maintenance-free outdoor spaces, including a spectacular recessed Roof Deck, 7 fireplaces, large windows & spacious rooms. Brand NEW Kitchen and Baths throughout, as well as new windows and doors on the back of the house. The main level has a wide Living Room, Powder Room, separate Dining Room & updated Kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. The Deck and Patio off the Kitchen and Dining Room offers a quaint and quiet outdoor space. Upstairs the Master Suite includes the Master Bedroom with a marble fireplace and built-in shelving, a newly updated Master Bath, and an additional Family Room or Sitting Room. The third level has a Bedroom, Sitting Room with Fireplace, 1 Full Bath and access to the Roof Deck . The Lower Level is a fully finished English basement with a separate entrance, 2 Bedrooms, Kitchen and Full Bath.