3001 Porter St NW Unit 100

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

All Utilities Included in Cozy Cleveland Park One Bedroom! - Located one block from the Cleveland Park Metro, this garden-level one-bedroom is a rare find! Light hardwood floors throughout and tons of windows, make this space bright and cheerful. The kitchen is complete with recently updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a cork floor. In the bathroom, you'll find a serene soaking tub, marble tile, and pebble flooring.



A wall of mirrored closets line one wall of the large living room. Elfa shelving makes organizing a no-brainer! Unit comes with a separate large storage unit on the same level. The spacious bedroom faces the fantastic common backyard. In the summer, grab some friends, step outside and enjoy the shared yard and grill!



All essential utilities (gas, electric, and water) are INCLUDED! Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs allowed. There is a move in fee of $100 and $750 move in deposit.



Just one block from the red-line metro makes commuting or exploring the District a breeze. If you want to stay local, try out Fat Pete's BBQ, grab a margarita and some chips at Alero, or get fancy at Ardeo. Catch a flick at The Uptown or if you're more outdoorsy, Rock Creek Park is just a few blocks away - perfect for the biking or hiking enthusiast.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3755895)