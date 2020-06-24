All apartments in Washington
3001 Porter St NW Unit 100
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

3001 Porter St NW Unit 100

3001 Porter St NW · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Porter St NW, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
All Utilities Included in Cozy Cleveland Park One Bedroom! - Located one block from the Cleveland Park Metro, this garden-level one-bedroom is a rare find! Light hardwood floors throughout and tons of windows, make this space bright and cheerful. The kitchen is complete with recently updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a cork floor. In the bathroom, you'll find a serene soaking tub, marble tile, and pebble flooring.

A wall of mirrored closets line one wall of the large living room. Elfa shelving makes organizing a no-brainer! Unit comes with a separate large storage unit on the same level. The spacious bedroom faces the fantastic common backyard. In the summer, grab some friends, step outside and enjoy the shared yard and grill!

All essential utilities (gas, electric, and water) are INCLUDED! Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs allowed. There is a move in fee of $100 and $750 move in deposit.

Just one block from the red-line metro makes commuting or exploring the District a breeze. If you want to stay local, try out Fat Pete's BBQ, grab a margarita and some chips at Alero, or get fancy at Ardeo. Catch a flick at The Uptown or if you're more outdoorsy, Rock Creek Park is just a few blocks away - perfect for the biking or hiking enthusiast.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3755895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 have any available units?
3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 have?
Some of 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 offer parking?
No, 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 have a pool?
No, 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 have accessible units?
No, 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Porter St NW Unit 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
