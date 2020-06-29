All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE

300 Tennessee Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

300 Tennessee Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath End-unit Row House Just Off Independence Ave. on Capitol Hill.Enter this lovely house off of a covered porch into a formal foyer and hallway. To your left is the living room (15x11) with hardwood flooring. Separate formal dining room (13x12) is located behind the living room and has hardwood floors. Galley kitchen (15x6) comes fully equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal along with granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Door in kitchen leads out into a cute back yard. The upper level includes three bedrooms. Master bedroom (13x10) has hardwood floors. Two additional bedrooms (12x12), (10x9) are carpeted. Door in back bedroom leads out onto deck overlooking the back yard. A full Hall bath is shared by bedrooms. Finished basement includes family room (22x14), laundry area, and full bath.This spacious home boasts a fantastic location, and is just minutes away from Capitol Hill, The Stadium Armory Metro Stop, and Lincoln Park.No pets, please.To inquire about this December 1st availability, please call WMS at 240-383-3158.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have any available units?
300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have?
Some of 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University