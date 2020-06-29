300 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath End-unit Row House Just Off Independence Ave. on Capitol Hill.Enter this lovely house off of a covered porch into a formal foyer and hallway. To your left is the living room (15x11) with hardwood flooring. Separate formal dining room (13x12) is located behind the living room and has hardwood floors. Galley kitchen (15x6) comes fully equipped with a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal along with granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Door in kitchen leads out into a cute back yard. The upper level includes three bedrooms. Master bedroom (13x10) has hardwood floors. Two additional bedrooms (12x12), (10x9) are carpeted. Door in back bedroom leads out onto deck overlooking the back yard. A full Hall bath is shared by bedrooms. Finished basement includes family room (22x14), laundry area, and full bath.This spacious home boasts a fantastic location, and is just minutes away from Capitol Hill, The Stadium Armory Metro Stop, and Lincoln Park.No pets, please.To inquire about this December 1st availability, please call WMS at 240-383-3158.