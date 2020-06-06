All apartments in Washington
300 Oglethorpe St NW
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

300 Oglethorpe St NW

300 Oglethorpe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

300 Oglethorpe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Breathtaking single family home in Manor Park! This home has been fully renovated and consists of 4 BR +Den, 3.5-bath and is over 3,000 sq ft!!

Property Highlights:
- 4 BR plus Den
- 3.5 Baths
- 1 Half bath
- Fire place
- Deck off kitchen
- Separate eating area
- Spacious bedrooms
- Great Closet Space
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Open concept dining / kitchen area with chalkboard wall and pantry
- Chefs Kitchen with gas range
- Central air
- Upper-level laundry
- 3rd floor den
- Full basement with kitchen, living room, BR + den
- Garage parking
- Fenced backyard.
- Across the street from lovely Fort Slocum Park
- No Pets
- Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4523957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Oglethorpe St NW have any available units?
300 Oglethorpe St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Oglethorpe St NW have?
Some of 300 Oglethorpe St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Oglethorpe St NW currently offering any rent specials?
300 Oglethorpe St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Oglethorpe St NW pet-friendly?
No, 300 Oglethorpe St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 300 Oglethorpe St NW offer parking?
Yes, 300 Oglethorpe St NW offers parking.
Does 300 Oglethorpe St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Oglethorpe St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Oglethorpe St NW have a pool?
No, 300 Oglethorpe St NW does not have a pool.
Does 300 Oglethorpe St NW have accessible units?
No, 300 Oglethorpe St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Oglethorpe St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Oglethorpe St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
