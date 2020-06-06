300 Oglethorpe St NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Breathtaking single family home in Manor Park! This home has been fully renovated and consists of 4 BR +Den, 3.5-bath and is over 3,000 sq ft!!



Property Highlights:

- 4 BR plus Den

- 3.5 Baths

- 1 Half bath

- Fire place

- Deck off kitchen

- Separate eating area

- Spacious bedrooms

- Great Closet Space

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Open concept dining / kitchen area with chalkboard wall and pantry

- Chefs Kitchen with gas range

- Central air

- Upper-level laundry

- 3rd floor den

- Full basement with kitchen, living room, BR + den

- Garage parking

- Fenced backyard.

- Across the street from lovely Fort Slocum Park

- No Pets

- Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4523957)