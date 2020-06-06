300 Oglethorpe St NW

Amenities
Breathtaking single family home in Manor Park! This home has been fully renovated and consists of 4 BR +Den, 3.5-bath and is over 3,000 sq ft!!
Property Highlights:
- 4 BR plus Den
- 3.5 Baths
- 1 Half bath
- Fire place
- Deck off kitchen
- Separate eating area
- Spacious bedrooms
- Great Closet Space
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Open concept dining / kitchen area with chalkboard wall and pantry
- Chefs Kitchen with gas range
- Central air
- Upper-level laundry
- 3rd floor den
- Full basement with kitchen, living room, BR + den
- Garage parking
- Fenced backyard.
- Across the street from lovely Fort Slocum Park
- No Pets
- Available Now!
(RLNE4523957)