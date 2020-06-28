All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

300 Aspen Street, NW #101

300 Aspen Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

300 Aspen Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 Bed 1 bath "Jewel" in Takoma DC - $1750 Includes Gas, Water, and Trash - This 1 bed 1 bath condo in a great location! A convenient walk from Takoma Metro Station. Just one stop from yellow and green metro lines. Easy access to several groceries (Takoma Park Farmers Market, Safeway, Shoppers, Giant and etc.), restaurants, bars, parks & recreation, and several art establishments (Takoma Arts Museum, Broadway Center, B2fine Arts/Gallery, and much more).

The apartment offers tons of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, beautiful ceiling fans, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and central air.

One year minimum lease required. $75 application fee per applicant. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and rent is due at lease signing. Tenant pays electric only. Tenant is responsible for move fees. Contact April Barnes at abarnes.sales@gmail.com for more information and showing requests.

(RLNE5065452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 have any available units?
300 Aspen Street, NW #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 have?
Some of 300 Aspen Street, NW #101's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Aspen Street, NW #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 pet-friendly?
No, 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 offer parking?
No, 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 does not offer parking.
Does 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 have a pool?
No, 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 does not have a pool.
Does 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 have accessible units?
No, 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Aspen Street, NW #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
