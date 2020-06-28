300 Aspen Street, NW #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

1 Bed 1 bath "Jewel" in Takoma DC - $1750 Includes Gas, Water, and Trash - This 1 bed 1 bath condo in a great location! A convenient walk from Takoma Metro Station. Just one stop from yellow and green metro lines. Easy access to several groceries (Takoma Park Farmers Market, Safeway, Shoppers, Giant and etc.), restaurants, bars, parks & recreation, and several art establishments (Takoma Arts Museum, Broadway Center, B2fine Arts/Gallery, and much more).



The apartment offers tons of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, beautiful ceiling fans, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and central air.



One year minimum lease required. $75 application fee per applicant. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and rent is due at lease signing. Tenant pays electric only. Tenant is responsible for move fees. Contact April Barnes at abarnes.sales@gmail.com for more information and showing requests.



