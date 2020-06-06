2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW

Amenities

Lovely renovated 4BD, 3 BA home located in the sought after Kent neighborhood. The spacious patio is a perfect retreat from the city. The first level includes 1 bedroom and a bonus office or family room. Second level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, dining room opening to the rear patio. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated kitchen. Utilities are not included. 1/2 mile to Key Elementary School and walk to shops/restaurants on MacArthur Blvd, short commute to Georgetown, Downtown, VA and MD.