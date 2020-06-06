All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW

2933 Arizona Avenue Northwest · (301) 298-1001
Location

2933 Arizona Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2396 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely renovated 4BD, 3 BA home located in the sought after Kent neighborhood. The spacious patio is a perfect retreat from the city. The first level includes 1 bedroom and a bonus office or family room. Second level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room with fireplace, dining room opening to the rear patio. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated kitchen. Utilities are not included. 1/2 mile to Key Elementary School and walk to shops/restaurants on MacArthur Blvd, short commute to Georgetown, Downtown, VA and MD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW have any available units?
2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 ARIZONA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
