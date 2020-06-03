All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:05 PM

2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest

2920 Georgia Ave NW · (888) 659-9596 ext. 752925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2920 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
This stunning condo in this newly constructed building has beautiful floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, quartz breakfast bar and counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a full sized stacked washer & dryer in unit. The bedroom is spacious and features ample closet space, this condo has both luxury and convenience! Rooftop deck in building with amazing views of the city.

Located in the heart of Park View and just a 10 minutue walk from Columbia Height's, Petworth's metro station and Georgia Avenue, this apartment is in a prime location.

Within minutes, anyone living here can be dining at some of the city's most indelible restaurants, coffee shops and take outs. There's also grocery stores banks, parks, schools and much more!

Available January 1st 2019!
Pets on a case by case basis.
Currently offering $500 OFF First Month!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest have any available units?
2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity