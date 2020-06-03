2920 Georgia Avenue Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

This stunning condo in this newly constructed building has beautiful floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, quartz breakfast bar and counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a full sized stacked washer & dryer in unit. The bedroom is spacious and features ample closet space, this condo has both luxury and convenience! Rooftop deck in building with amazing views of the city.



Located in the heart of Park View and just a 10 minutue walk from Columbia Height's, Petworth's metro station and Georgia Avenue, this apartment is in a prime location.



Within minutes, anyone living here can be dining at some of the city's most indelible restaurants, coffee shops and take outs. There's also grocery stores banks, parks, schools and much more!



Available January 1st 2019!

Pets on a case by case basis.

Currently offering $500 OFF First Month!

Contact us to schedule a showing.