Washington, DC
2909 Chancellor's Way NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:38 AM

2909 Chancellor's Way NE

2909 Chancellor's Way Northeast · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2909 Chancellor's Way Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2909 Chancellor's Way NE · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brilliant in Brookland! Three Bedroom Home w/ Den + Garage Parking! - This stunning 3bd/3.5bath home spans four stories and 2450sqft. Nestled in a quiet HOA behind Catholic University, this is suburban living in the heart of the city. You're greeted by a tidy front porch which is just one of three outdoor spaces this home has to offer! Step inside, where the first floor has a spacious den with a large closet and beautiful dark hardwood floors, which you'll find throughout. Step down to the garage, which has plenty of room for a car plus storage, a workbench, seasonal items- whatever you need! Upstairs, on the main floor, you'll find the open living and kitchen area. The kitchen is generously sized and features stainless steel appliances, lovely white countertops, striking island and tons of cabinet space. Large windows at the front and back let in lots of light. Right off the kitchen is a balcony that has room for a grill and chairs. A half bath on this floor makes this space ideal for entertaining, as you have everything that you need for guests!

On the next floor, you'll find two large bedrooms with high ceilings and bright windows. One has a walk-in closet. There are also two full baths on this level, one of which features a glass-enclosed shower and double sinks. On the fourth floor are the final bedroom and ensuite bathroom. Additionally, there is a second living area with a decorative fireplace, that leads out to an amazing roof deck. Take in views of the city and catch some rays!

Located just a few blocks from both the Brookland and Rhode Island Metro stops and along the G8 busline, commuting downtown from this home is a breeze. The dining and brewery options in Brookland are just a short walk away. The Monroe Street Market and 12th Street are both within walking distance for dining and nightlife options. Head to Busboys and Poets to grab a quick coffee with friends or check out the neighborhood favorites like Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, and Menomale Pizza. If you'd rather stay in, head to YES! Organic on your way home from the metro. The retail stores at Rhode Island Row, including Home Depot and Giant, are easily accessible across the MBT bike trail. You can also pop down Rhode Island in the other direction towards Bloomingdale and Shaw.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and flat $75 for water. Tenants are responsible for $250 move-in fee. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5655194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Chancellor's Way NE have any available units?
2909 Chancellor's Way NE has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Chancellor's Way NE have?
Some of 2909 Chancellor's Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Chancellor's Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Chancellor's Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Chancellor's Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Chancellor's Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Chancellor's Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Chancellor's Way NE does offer parking.
Does 2909 Chancellor's Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Chancellor's Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Chancellor's Way NE have a pool?
No, 2909 Chancellor's Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Chancellor's Way NE have accessible units?
No, 2909 Chancellor's Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Chancellor's Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Chancellor's Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
