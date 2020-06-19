2902 Porter Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located at Connecticut and Porter St NW, convenient location for public transportation with Cleveland Park metro at your front door, bus stops in several locations close by, Drug Store, Gas Station, restaurants, shops, National Cathedral, Georgetown, DuPont Circle, Chevy Chase/Bethesda all just a few minutes away!



Featuring an open layout, hardwood floor, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, private balcony, great views, controlled entry building, private roof deck, central HVAC, dishwasher, washer/dryer, new finishes all included: bedroom armoire, large hanging mirrors, chair, and ottoman, wooden buffet, balcony table and chairs...



This great deal is available immediately so inquire now to schedule a viewing!



Contact us to schedule a showing.