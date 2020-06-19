All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

2902 Porter Street Northwest

2902 Porter Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Located at Connecticut and Porter St NW, convenient location for public transportation with Cleveland Park metro at your front door, bus stops in several locations close by, Drug Store, Gas Station, restaurants, shops, National Cathedral, Georgetown, DuPont Circle, Chevy Chase/Bethesda all just a few minutes away!

Featuring an open layout, hardwood floor, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, private balcony, great views, controlled entry building, private roof deck, central HVAC, dishwasher, washer/dryer, new finishes all included: bedroom armoire, large hanging mirrors, chair, and ottoman, wooden buffet, balcony table and chairs...

This great deal is available immediately so inquire now to schedule a viewing!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Porter Street Northwest have any available units?
2902 Porter Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 Porter Street Northwest have?
Some of 2902 Porter Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Porter Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Porter Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Porter Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2902 Porter Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2902 Porter Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 2902 Porter Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2902 Porter Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2902 Porter Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Porter Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2902 Porter Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Porter Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2902 Porter Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Porter Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 Porter Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

