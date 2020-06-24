2901 NW Q STREET NW

Amenities

Move in to this fabulous Georgetown retreat with furniture included. This is a gorgeous, sleek rental in a prime location, walking to distance to everything that Georgetown has to offer including high end shopping, fabulous restaurants and entertainment. Central to downtown Washington DC, Dupont Circle and more. This lovely home has two generous bedrooms with lush carpeting and beautifully updated bathrooms. The main living area of the home has wood floors with a stunning herringbone in the living room. Furnishings are lush and modern and there are several built-ins for books and art display. The kitchen has plenty of storage with bright white cabinets, a sleek glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove. Home also available non furnished. Bedrooms furnished with Queen Beds.