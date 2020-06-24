All apartments in Washington
2901 NW Q STREET NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2901 NW Q STREET NW

2901 Q St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Q St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in to this fabulous Georgetown retreat with furniture included. This is a gorgeous, sleek rental in a prime location, walking to distance to everything that Georgetown has to offer including high end shopping, fabulous restaurants and entertainment. Central to downtown Washington DC, Dupont Circle and more. This lovely home has two generous bedrooms with lush carpeting and beautifully updated bathrooms. The main living area of the home has wood floors with a stunning herringbone in the living room. Furnishings are lush and modern and there are several built-ins for books and art display. The kitchen has plenty of storage with bright white cabinets, a sleek glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove. Home also available non furnished. Bedrooms furnished with Queen Beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 NW Q STREET NW have any available units?
2901 NW Q STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 NW Q STREET NW have?
Some of 2901 NW Q STREET NW's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 NW Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2901 NW Q STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 NW Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2901 NW Q STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2901 NW Q STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2901 NW Q STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2901 NW Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 NW Q STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 NW Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2901 NW Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2901 NW Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2901 NW Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 NW Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 NW Q STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
