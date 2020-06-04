2901 16th Street NW Unit 304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Bright Two-Bedroom in the Heart of DC! - The recently renovated two-bedroom condo is flooded with light throughout! The oversizes living space includes gleaming hardwood floors and opens to an updated kitchen with a cutout wall. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. A wall of closets gives adds lots of usable storage. Two spacious bedrooms, one with its own balcony (!!!), complete this charming condo. A washer and dryer are also found inside the unit.



At the crossroad of Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant, and Adams Morgan, this unit offers the best of city living. The Columbia Heights Metro is just a few blocks away and buses run up and down 16th Street to downtown. On grocery day, Safeway and Harris Teeter are located less than a 10-minute walk away. The National Zoo and lush Rock Creek Park are just down the street, as well. To the south, grab a bite at Pica Taco an Adams Morgan staple. Head north to the Mount Pleasant neighborhood for local favorites Purple Patch and Each Peach Market. A few blocks east takes you to Columbia Heights to hop on the metro or get in your shopping fix.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric. One small dog (under 20lbs) welcome.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4563197)