2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast

2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment For rent in Hillcrest Community!

Available September 1st 2018

Apartment features:
Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave)
Sparkling Granite Countertops
Polished Wood Cabinets
Plush Carpet
Waster/trash/sewage included in price of rent!
Ceiling Fans in Every Room
Beautiful Bathroom with Italian Tiling

Conveniently located off Good Hope Rd, next to a large variety of shopping and dining! Grocery stores, coffee shops, and Nats Ball Park are only a few blocks away!

Easy commuter options: 295, 395 and 495. Bus stop out front: A31,U2, V7,8,9. Potomac Metro 1 mile
Inquire today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast have any available units?
2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 Minnesota Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.

