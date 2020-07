Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful brand new condo in Columbia Heights! Fantastic location!Never lived in! This 2 bed 2 bath has beautiful hardwood floors, large gourmet kitchen, in unit washer and dryer, and private outdoor space. Water, sewer, and trash included. The master bedroom is 9.5ft x 11ft minus the hallway into the bedroom. The guest room/office is 9ft x 10ft.