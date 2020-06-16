Amenities

2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A Available 08/06/19 Brand New 1BD/1.5BA Apartment in Columbia Heights - This 1BD/1.5BA apartment was built in 2017 and features a gourmet kitchen, in-unit laundry, and a security system. Enjoy being just 1 block from Georgia Ave with access to DCs best restaurants, nightlife and shops.



Features:

-Modern fixtures

-Gourmet kitchen

-Granite countertops

-Moveable island

-Stainless steel appliances

-Gas stove

-In-unit washer and dryer

-Security system

-Water included in rent

-Garden in front

-Pet fee: ask property manager for details



Nearby:

-5 min walk to Bruce Monroe Community Park

-Metro: Columbia Heights metro station (0.4mi)

-Grocery: City Corner Mart, Giant, Streets Market & Cafe

-Restaurants: Napoli Pasta Bar, Bun DC, Bad Saint, NuVegan Cafe, Heat Da Spot, Call Your Mother

-Coffee: Colony Club, Harrar Coffee & Roasters, Coffy Cafe



*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*

