2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A Available 08/06/19 Brand New 1BD/1.5BA Apartment in Columbia Heights - This 1BD/1.5BA apartment was built in 2017 and features a gourmet kitchen, in-unit laundry, and a security system. Enjoy being just 1 block from Georgia Ave with access to DCs best restaurants, nightlife and shops.
Features:
-Modern fixtures
-Gourmet kitchen
-Granite countertops
-Moveable island
-Stainless steel appliances
-Gas stove
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Security system
-Water included in rent
-Garden in front
-Pet fee: ask property manager for details
Nearby:
-5 min walk to Bruce Monroe Community Park
-Metro: Columbia Heights metro station (0.4mi)
-Grocery: City Corner Mart, Giant, Streets Market & Cafe
-Restaurants: Napoli Pasta Bar, Bun DC, Bad Saint, NuVegan Cafe, Heat Da Spot, Call Your Mother
-Coffee: Colony Club, Harrar Coffee & Roasters, Coffy Cafe
