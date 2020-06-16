All apartments in Washington
2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A
2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A

Location

2801 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
concierge
some paid utils
2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A Available 08/06/19 Brand New 1BD/1.5BA Apartment in Columbia Heights - This 1BD/1.5BA apartment was built in 2017 and features a gourmet kitchen, in-unit laundry, and a security system. Enjoy being just 1 block from Georgia Ave with access to DCs best restaurants, nightlife and shops.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Modern fixtures
-Gourmet kitchen
-Granite countertops
-Moveable island
-Stainless steel appliances
-Gas stove
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Security system
-Water included in rent
-Garden in front
-Pet fee: ask property manager for details

Nearby:
-5 min walk to Bruce Monroe Community Park
-Metro: Columbia Heights metro station (0.4mi)
-Grocery: City Corner Mart, Giant, Streets Market & Cafe
-Restaurants: Napoli Pasta Bar, Bun DC, Bad Saint, NuVegan Cafe, Heat Da Spot, Call Your Mother
-Coffee: Colony Club, Harrar Coffee & Roasters, Coffy Cafe

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE3893847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A have any available units?
2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A have?
Some of 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A offer parking?
No, 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A have a pool?
No, 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A have accessible units?
No, 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Sherman Ave NW - #A does not have units with dishwashers.
