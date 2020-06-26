All apartments in Washington
2801 17th St NE
2801 17th St NE

2801 17th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2801 17th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7698800f1 ---- Come view this spectacular detached 4 bed, 1.5 bath Brookland home. Sitting on a corner lot with a massive yard the potential for outdoor activities is endless. This property has undergone recent renovations and has brand new flooring and paint. Entertain your guests around the grand decorative fireplace or enjoy fresh air via the Juliette balcony overlooking the yard while dining. Private parking and plenty of patio space make this home hard to beat! Find yourself in close proximity to the Red Line Metro Station, the B8, B9, E2, H6 bus lines and the Langdon Recreation Center. Contact us today to schedule an appointment and make this place your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 17th St NE have any available units?
2801 17th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 17th St NE have?
Some of 2801 17th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 17th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2801 17th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 17th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 2801 17th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2801 17th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2801 17th St NE offers parking.
Does 2801 17th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 17th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 17th St NE have a pool?
No, 2801 17th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2801 17th St NE have accessible units?
No, 2801 17th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 17th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 17th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
