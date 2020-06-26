2801 17th St NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7698800f1 ---- Come view this spectacular detached 4 bed, 1.5 bath Brookland home. Sitting on a corner lot with a massive yard the potential for outdoor activities is endless. This property has undergone recent renovations and has brand new flooring and paint. Entertain your guests around the grand decorative fireplace or enjoy fresh air via the Juliette balcony overlooking the yard while dining. Private parking and plenty of patio space make this home hard to beat! Find yourself in close proximity to the Red Line Metro Station, the B8, B9, E2, H6 bus lines and the Langdon Recreation Center. Contact us today to schedule an appointment and make this place your home!