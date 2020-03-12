All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

2741 Unicorn Lane NW

2741 Unicorn Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2741 Unicorn Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
Magical 5 Bedroom Gem on Unicorn Lane w/ Attached Garage - This grand home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2 half baths on Unicorn Lane, and is spread over 4 levels with 4200 sqft of space. With soaring ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout, and large windows for natural light, this property is one of a kind!

Enter to find a foyer, bedroom, full bath, and access to the the attached garage. Continue upstairs to the first floor, and be greeted by a grand living area with large French doors and recessed lighting, which connects to a library or office with beautiful floor to ceiling wood panelling and shelving, and a fireplace. Head up to the first floor and find the gleaming kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a butlers kitchen connecting to the dining area which overlooks the living area, the perfect space for entertaining!

On the upper level, the spacious master bedroom with large en-suite including tub and shower, and has plentiful closet space. Three additional well sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms round out the upper level! The lower level features a rec room, with tiled flooring, wet bar, and in-built shelving and leads out to the back patio. There is also the utility room with in-unit washer dryer and half bath.

Nestled on a quiet street in proximity to Rock Creek Park enjoy hiking, biking, golf, tennis, and horseback riding, while also maintaining the convenience of city-living. Chevy Chase is a mainly residential neighborhood but urban conveniences are still nearby! Down the street on Connecticut Ave you can grab dinner at Comet Ping Pong, relax with coffee at Politics and Prose, or buy some gourmet treats at Little Red Fox. Up the street are your nearest grocery stores, Safeway and Magruder's, and some DC classics like Bread and Chocolate and The Avalon Theatre.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent and due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, and water). Cats welcome!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5063219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Unicorn Lane NW have any available units?
2741 Unicorn Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 Unicorn Lane NW have?
Some of 2741 Unicorn Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Unicorn Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Unicorn Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Unicorn Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 Unicorn Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 2741 Unicorn Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 2741 Unicorn Lane NW offers parking.
Does 2741 Unicorn Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2741 Unicorn Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Unicorn Lane NW have a pool?
No, 2741 Unicorn Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Unicorn Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 2741 Unicorn Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Unicorn Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 Unicorn Lane NW does not have units with dishwashers.
