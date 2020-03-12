2741 Unicorn Lane NW

Amenities

Magical 5 Bedroom Gem on Unicorn Lane w/ Attached Garage - This grand home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2 half baths on Unicorn Lane, and is spread over 4 levels with 4200 sqft of space. With soaring ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout, and large windows for natural light, this property is one of a kind!



Enter to find a foyer, bedroom, full bath, and access to the the attached garage. Continue upstairs to the first floor, and be greeted by a grand living area with large French doors and recessed lighting, which connects to a library or office with beautiful floor to ceiling wood panelling and shelving, and a fireplace. Head up to the first floor and find the gleaming kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and a butlers kitchen connecting to the dining area which overlooks the living area, the perfect space for entertaining!



On the upper level, the spacious master bedroom with large en-suite including tub and shower, and has plentiful closet space. Three additional well sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms round out the upper level! The lower level features a rec room, with tiled flooring, wet bar, and in-built shelving and leads out to the back patio. There is also the utility room with in-unit washer dryer and half bath.



Nestled on a quiet street in proximity to Rock Creek Park enjoy hiking, biking, golf, tennis, and horseback riding, while also maintaining the convenience of city-living. Chevy Chase is a mainly residential neighborhood but urban conveniences are still nearby! Down the street on Connecticut Ave you can grab dinner at Comet Ping Pong, relax with coffee at Politics and Prose, or buy some gourmet treats at Little Red Fox. Up the street are your nearest grocery stores, Safeway and Magruder's, and some DC classics like Bread and Chocolate and The Avalon Theatre.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent and due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, and water). Cats welcome!



No Dogs Allowed



