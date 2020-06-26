All apartments in Washington
2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

2733 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
This is an incredible 8200 square foot townhome with - 2 car garage and 3 additional parking spaces. There is a commercial grade elevator takes you from the lower level to an incredible roof terrace with views. The owners suite is an entire floor ( 2000 square feet) with two luxury baths , soaking tub ,steam shower and two large walk in closets - a large den /study/office with wet bar. 5 additional bedrooms all en suite , lower level has private back entrance and 2nd washer dryer - 3rd kitchen - large living room, The roof terrace is incredible with a full kitchen on the interior with wolf stove, subzero refrig and bath room. There are two separate sitting and eating areas with lighting and a green roof - the elevator drops you off on the same level. Please review floor plans online prior to an appointment . The seller has asked for no cosigners .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have any available units?
2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have accessible units?
Yes, 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW has accessible units.
Does 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
