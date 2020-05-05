2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table bbq/grill

Two Level Condo in Cleveland Park! Parking included! - This beautiful condo unit is a true gem in the middle of the city! It has two bedrooms, a dining room and two spaces that can serve as living rooms. Warm flooring and numerous windows let make the 1,390 sq ft unit feel spacious yet cozy. Enter the unit to a generous living room that leads into a bright dining area right off a renovated kitchen. Cooking is a dream in this kitchen, that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wooden cabinetry. The first floor is rounded out by a large bedroom and a full bathroom.



Head down the spiral staircase to a landing that can double as an office or second living space. The master bedroom is on this level with an ensuite bathroom. This bathroom is gorgeous with its brand new vanity, clean white tile, and extra storage! A washer and dryer completes the space. This home has tons of storage and is made for relaxing and entertaining.



Living just one block from the red-line metro makes commuting or exploring the District a breeze. If you want to stay local, try out Fat Pete's BBQ, grab a margarita and some chips at California Tortilla, or head to Sababa, a modern Israeli restaurant which is co-located with Bindaas, an Indian street food restaurant. Catch a flick at The Uptown or up your game at Atomic Billiards. Rock Creek Park is also just a few blocks away - perfect for the biking or hiking enthusiast- as is the National Zoo.



One dedicated off-street parking spot is included. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for the building move-in fee and electricity. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5490842)