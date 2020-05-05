All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1

2722 Ordway Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Ordway Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
Two Level Condo in Cleveland Park! Parking included! - This beautiful condo unit is a true gem in the middle of the city! It has two bedrooms, a dining room and two spaces that can serve as living rooms. Warm flooring and numerous windows let make the 1,390 sq ft unit feel spacious yet cozy. Enter the unit to a generous living room that leads into a bright dining area right off a renovated kitchen. Cooking is a dream in this kitchen, that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wooden cabinetry. The first floor is rounded out by a large bedroom and a full bathroom.

Head down the spiral staircase to a landing that can double as an office or second living space. The master bedroom is on this level with an ensuite bathroom. This bathroom is gorgeous with its brand new vanity, clean white tile, and extra storage! A washer and dryer completes the space. This home has tons of storage and is made for relaxing and entertaining.

Living just one block from the red-line metro makes commuting or exploring the District a breeze. If you want to stay local, try out Fat Pete's BBQ, grab a margarita and some chips at California Tortilla, or head to Sababa, a modern Israeli restaurant which is co-located with Bindaas, an Indian street food restaurant. Catch a flick at The Uptown or up your game at Atomic Billiards. Rock Creek Park is also just a few blocks away - perfect for the biking or hiking enthusiast- as is the National Zoo.

One dedicated off-street parking spot is included. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for the building move-in fee and electricity. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5490842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 have any available units?
2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 Ordway St NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
