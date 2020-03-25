All apartments in Washington
2716 Woodley Pl NW

2716 Woodley Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Woodley Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
Fully furnished apartments at the same price as a traditional unfurnished rental. Our year long lease is the best price around. Month to month is available too, but at a slightly higher rate. We offer flexability and give you choices so you can find the right fit for your lifestyle. Come live with us today to get the full June Homes experience. Prices are for are calculated dynamically. Best price shown based on specific date ranges. Contact us for info #226: Woodley Park Queen Size Master A.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Woodley Pl NW have any available units?
2716 Woodley Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2716 Woodley Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Woodley Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Woodley Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Woodley Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2716 Woodley Pl NW offer parking?
No, 2716 Woodley Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 2716 Woodley Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Woodley Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Woodley Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2716 Woodley Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Woodley Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2716 Woodley Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Woodley Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2716 Woodley Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 Woodley Pl NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 Woodley Pl NW does not have units with air conditioning.

