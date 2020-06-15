2712 6th St NE Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 Come check out this beautiful, cozy and contemporary designed 2nd floor apartment in Brookland! Perfect location, conveniently located just a few moments to the Metro Bus Lines: G8 and D8. Also just about an 8-10 min walk to Rhode Island Metro or Brookland Metro stations.



Walk within minutes to retail, grocery stores and restaurants. Close proximity to Catholic U, Trinity and Howard University. Within 10-15 mins driving distance to H. St Corridor, U St. and Capital Hill. This location has new hardwood and carpet throughout unit, custom paint, ample closet space, recess lighting, central A/C and heating, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances with a fully equipped kitchen. Access to this location is also secured access.



There is also an apt size washer and dryer. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Unfortunately, no Smoking allowed in this unit. We are cat friendly :)



Property Highlights:

- Owner pays for water, sewer and trash

- Tenant is responsible for electric and gas

- Close to multiple Metro lines (Bus/Rail)

- Washer and Dryer

- Cat Friendly :)

- Stainless Steel Appliances



Contact us today!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5698703)