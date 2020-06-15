All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

2712 6th St NE Unit 2

2712 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2712 6th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit Unit 2 Available 06/01/20 Come check out this beautiful, cozy and contemporary designed 2nd floor apartment in Brookland! Perfect location, conveniently located just a few moments to the Metro Bus Lines: G8 and D8. Also just about an 8-10 min walk to Rhode Island Metro or Brookland Metro stations.

Walk within minutes to retail, grocery stores and restaurants. Close proximity to Catholic U, Trinity and Howard University. Within 10-15 mins driving distance to H. St Corridor, U St. and Capital Hill. This location has new hardwood and carpet throughout unit, custom paint, ample closet space, recess lighting, central A/C and heating, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances with a fully equipped kitchen. Access to this location is also secured access.

There is also an apt size washer and dryer. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Unfortunately, no Smoking allowed in this unit. We are cat friendly :)

Property Highlights:
- Owner pays for water, sewer and trash
- Tenant is responsible for electric and gas
- Close to multiple Metro lines (Bus/Rail)
- Washer and Dryer
- Cat Friendly :)
- Stainless Steel Appliances

Contact us today!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5698703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 have any available units?
2712 6th St NE Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 have?
Some of 2712 6th St NE Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2712 6th St NE Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 6th St NE Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

