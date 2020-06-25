All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2701 24th St North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2701 24th St North East
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

2701 24th St North East

2701 24th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brentwood - Langdon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2701 24th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
Ricardo Gonzales and Renters Warehouse presents this wonderful 2 bedroom condo located in the amazing Brookland neighborhood, this condo has a wonderful layout with a brand new washer and dryer and plenty of closet space. The properties gym is very close to the unit which make it very convenient for your daily workout. This property also offers an oversize washer and drying for when you need to wash your blankets and bigger materials. Ricardo Gonzales Rental Expert Renters Warehouse 210-793-7238 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 24th St North East have any available units?
2701 24th St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2701 24th St North East currently offering any rent specials?
2701 24th St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 24th St North East pet-friendly?
No, 2701 24th St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2701 24th St North East offer parking?
No, 2701 24th St North East does not offer parking.
Does 2701 24th St North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 24th St North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 24th St North East have a pool?
No, 2701 24th St North East does not have a pool.
Does 2701 24th St North East have accessible units?
No, 2701 24th St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 24th St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 24th St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 24th St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 24th St North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University