2701 24th St North East

Ricardo Gonzales and Renters Warehouse presents this wonderful 2 bedroom condo located in the amazing Brookland neighborhood, this condo has a wonderful layout with a brand new washer and dryer and plenty of closet space. The properties gym is very close to the unit which make it very convenient for your daily workout. This property also offers an oversize washer and drying for when you need to wash your blankets and bigger materials. Ricardo Gonzales Rental Expert Renters Warehouse 210-793-7238 EHO