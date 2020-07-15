2630 Monroe Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included air conditioning microwave

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator
internet access

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom available in Woodridge/Fort Lincoln, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.



Hello! We have a charming basement unit available:

• Very walkable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:

• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD, and VA

• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops and dining.

• The apartment includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, etc. on-site Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and street parking.

• Work station with desk.

• Minimum stay 3 months

• Message for more details!

