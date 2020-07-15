All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2630 Monroe Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2630 Monroe Street Northeast
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM

2630 Monroe Street Northeast

2630 Monroe Street Northeast · (301) 456-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2630 Monroe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,697

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom available in Woodridge/Fort Lincoln, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.

Hello! We have a charming basement unit available:
• Very walkable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:
• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD, and VA
• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops and dining.
• The apartment includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, etc. on-site Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and street parking.
• Work station with desk.
• Minimum stay 3 months
• Message for more details!
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom available in Woodridge/Fort Lincoln, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.

Hello! We have a charming basement unit available:
• Very walkable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:
• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD, and VA
• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops and dining.
• The apartment includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, etc. on-site Washer and Dryer, Dishwasher, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and street parking.
• Work station with desk.
• Minimum stay 3 months
• Message for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Monroe Street Northeast have any available units?
2630 Monroe Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,697 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Monroe Street Northeast have?
Some of 2630 Monroe Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Monroe Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Monroe Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Monroe Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Monroe Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2630 Monroe Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 2630 Monroe Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Monroe Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Monroe Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Monroe Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2630 Monroe Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Monroe Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2630 Monroe Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Monroe Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Monroe Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2630 Monroe Street Northeast?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity