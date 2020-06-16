2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly courtyard

One Bedroom Overlooking Walter Pierce Park - One Bedroom/One Bath Terrace Condominium facing courtyard and Walter Pierce Park available for immediate move in.



The building is in the heart of Adams Morgan and nestled along Rock Creek Park next to the National Zoo. The condo is within walking distance (10 minutes) to the Woodley Park Metro Station and a couple of blocks to main bus routes (42, L2, 90 etc.) and a DC Circulator route.



Shops, groceries, pharmacy, bars and restaurants along 18th St. and Columbia Rd. are also just blocks away.



Available for showing, if interested, please contact Mindel Management at 202.232.4653 or email rentals@mindelmgt.com



(RLNE4164827)