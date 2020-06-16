All apartments in Washington
2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2
2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2

2630 Adams Mill Road Northwest · (202) 232-4653
Location

2630 Adams Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
One Bedroom Overlooking Walter Pierce Park - One Bedroom/One Bath Terrace Condominium facing courtyard and Walter Pierce Park available for immediate move in.

The building is in the heart of Adams Morgan and nestled along Rock Creek Park next to the National Zoo. The condo is within walking distance (10 minutes) to the Woodley Park Metro Station and a couple of blocks to main bus routes (42, L2, 90 etc.) and a DC Circulator route.

Shops, groceries, pharmacy, bars and restaurants along 18th St. and Columbia Rd. are also just blocks away.

Available for showing, if interested, please contact Mindel Management at 202.232.4653 or email rentals@mindelmgt.com

(RLNE4164827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 have any available units?
2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Adams Mill Rd NW Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
