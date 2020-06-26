2609 4th St NE Unit 3

Amenities
Newly renovated spectacular 2 BR 2 bath condo walking distance to Rhode Island Ave Metro and the Brookland Metro both on the Red Line!
The condo is in a 4-unit building and includes off street parking, a back deck, and a big shared front yard!!!
Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath (both en-suites)
- Vaulted ceilings
- Amazing skylight in the kitchen
- Hardwood throughout
- Granite countertops in kitchen
- White kitchen cabinets
- Gas range
- Marble/porcelain bathrooms
- Ceiling fan in master bedroom
- High ceilings in master bedroom
- W/D in unit
- Nest thermostat saves you money!
- 4 nicely appointed closets, 2 are custom Elfa design with plenty of storage space!
- Building has keyless (i.e., keypad) entry
- Pets allowed at landlord discretion; If approved, additional $500 deposit required and additional $50/month
- Outdoor area behind unit
- Shared front area with grill
- Off street parking included!!!
UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
AVAILABLE NOW!!!
