All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2609 4th St NE Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2609 4th St NE Unit 3
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2609 4th St NE Unit 3

2609 4th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2609 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
GREAT PRICE!! DON"T MISS OUT!!

Newly renovated spectacular 2 BR 2 bath condo walking distance to Rhode Island Ave Metro and the Brookland Metro both on the Red Line!
The condo is in a 4-unit building and includes off street parking, a back deck, and a big shared front yard!!!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath (both en-suites)
- Vaulted ceilings
- Amazing skylight in the kitchen
- Hardwood throughout
- Granite countertops in kitchen
- White kitchen cabinets
- Gas range
- Marble/porcelain bathrooms
- Ceiling fan in master bedroom
- High ceilings in master bedroom
- W/D in unit
- Nest thermostat saves you money!
- 4 nicely appointed closets, 2 are custom Elfa design with plenty of storage space!
- Building has keyless (i.e., keypad) entry
- Pets allowed at landlord discretion; If approved, additional $500 deposit required and additional $50/month
- Outdoor area behind unit
- Shared front area with grill
- Off street parking included!!!

UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE5112380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 have any available units?
2609 4th St NE Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 have?
Some of 2609 4th St NE Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2609 4th St NE Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 4th St NE Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University