2609 4th St NE Unit 3

Newly renovated spectacular 2 BR 2 bath condo walking distance to Rhode Island Ave Metro and the Brookland Metro both on the Red Line!

The condo is in a 4-unit building and includes off street parking, a back deck, and a big shared front yard!!!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2 bath (both en-suites)

- Vaulted ceilings

- Amazing skylight in the kitchen

- Hardwood throughout

- Granite countertops in kitchen

- White kitchen cabinets

- Gas range

- Marble/porcelain bathrooms

- Ceiling fan in master bedroom

- High ceilings in master bedroom

- W/D in unit

- Nest thermostat saves you money!

- 4 nicely appointed closets, 2 are custom Elfa design with plenty of storage space!

- Building has keyless (i.e., keypad) entry

- Pets allowed at landlord discretion; If approved, additional $500 deposit required and additional $50/month

- Outdoor area behind unit

- Shared front area with grill

- Off street parking included!!!



UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



