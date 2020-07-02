2515 17TH STREET NW

Amenities

Charming spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with a phenomenal private deck. This gorgeous sun-drenched above street level unit has an open concept living area with bay windows and a stunning kitchen complete with sleek modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances and beautiful glass-tile backsplash. The L-shaped living area provides the perfect space for a dining area that can easily accommodate a table for four. Down the hall is the home~s expansive master bedroom, featuring a walk-in closet, a large modern bath, complete with double vanity sinks and walk-in shower and access to the home~s private deck. Home also has a true second bedroom and a perfect second guest bath. ~ Located between Adams Morgan and Mount Pleasant, just blocks away from Dupont, Woodley Park, and Columbia Heights. ~ Public transportation, shops, dining, and grocery stores all within close proximity ~ Walk Score of 98/100 - Walker~s Paradise