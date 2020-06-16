2513 West St, SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 2BR/1BA Rowhouse with Fenced Yard - Renovated home with large fenced front and rear yards just a 7-10 minute walk to Anacostia Metro. Quiet street, hardwood floors, recessed lights, lots of natural light, plenty of street parking.



This house is perfect for those who want a home with a yard close to metro in an up-and-coming neighborhood. The area is safe and quiet and improves more every month. Tenant relocating so willing to move out prior to 12/1/19 if desired.



Note: since photos were taken the house has been painted and the yard spruced up. Awaiting a renter to make it feel like home.



NO VOUCHERS: Rent higher than allowable by DC Housing for this property.



(RLNE2096362)