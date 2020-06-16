All apartments in Washington
2513 West St, SE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

2513 West St, SE

2513 West Street Southeast
Location

2513 West Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2BR/1BA Rowhouse with Fenced Yard - Renovated home with large fenced front and rear yards just a 7-10 minute walk to Anacostia Metro. Quiet street, hardwood floors, recessed lights, lots of natural light, plenty of street parking.

This house is perfect for those who want a home with a yard close to metro in an up-and-coming neighborhood. The area is safe and quiet and improves more every month. Tenant relocating so willing to move out prior to 12/1/19 if desired.

Note: since photos were taken the house has been painted and the yard spruced up. Awaiting a renter to make it feel like home.

NO VOUCHERS: Rent higher than allowable by DC Housing for this property.

(RLNE2096362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 West St, SE have any available units?
2513 West St, SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 West St, SE have?
Some of 2513 West St, SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 West St, SE currently offering any rent specials?
2513 West St, SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 West St, SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 West St, SE is pet friendly.
Does 2513 West St, SE offer parking?
No, 2513 West St, SE does not offer parking.
Does 2513 West St, SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 West St, SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 West St, SE have a pool?
No, 2513 West St, SE does not have a pool.
Does 2513 West St, SE have accessible units?
No, 2513 West St, SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 West St, SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 West St, SE does not have units with dishwashers.
