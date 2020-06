Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave refrigerator

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Imagine it! You're one block from the grocery store, 3 blocks from a multitude of shopping, dining, and nightlife, a 13 min walk or a fast bus ride to the Columbia Heights Metro station and living in a gorgeous, spacious, two bed, two bath home with parking and washer/dryer in unit in a very pet friendly building. WOW! The perfect home for anyone! It's going to go fast so make an appointment today!