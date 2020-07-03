All apartments in Washington
2506 M Street Northwest
Last updated October 28 2019 at 6:08 PM

2506 M Street Northwest

2506 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2506 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Splendid 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Conveniently located on M Street NW! Available NOW!!

This lovely two level house features gorgeous bathrooms, spacious bedroom, and modern kitchen appliances!! Downstairs you will find enchanting dining space with recessed lighting. Sparkling granite counter tops and contemporary stainless steel appliances complement the hardware on the wood cabinets in the kitchen. Cozy living room space includes a framed fireplace and access to the private patio! . Personal washer and dryer are included with the house. Master bedroom includes double door closet space and a beautiful ceiling fan. Elegant hardwood floors are featured throughout this wonderful home!!
Pet friendly!
This apartment is in an amazing location! Walk to Dupont and Georgetown!! Trader Joe's right around the corner! Restaurants, bars, boutique stores, coffee shops, and bus stops are all at your doorstep! Foggy-Bottom metro station (orange, silver, and blue, lines) is only a few blocks away!! Inquire today to schedule a viewing!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 M Street Northwest have any available units?
2506 M Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 M Street Northwest have?
Some of 2506 M Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 M Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2506 M Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 M Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 M Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2506 M Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 2506 M Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2506 M Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 M Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 M Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2506 M Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2506 M Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2506 M Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 M Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 M Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

