2506 M Street Northwest

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Splendid 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Conveniently located on M Street NW! Available NOW!!



This lovely two level house features gorgeous bathrooms, spacious bedroom, and modern kitchen appliances!! Downstairs you will find enchanting dining space with recessed lighting. Sparkling granite counter tops and contemporary stainless steel appliances complement the hardware on the wood cabinets in the kitchen. Cozy living room space includes a framed fireplace and access to the private patio! . Personal washer and dryer are included with the house. Master bedroom includes double door closet space and a beautiful ceiling fan. Elegant hardwood floors are featured throughout this wonderful home!!

Pet friendly!

This apartment is in an amazing location! Walk to Dupont and Georgetown!! Trader Joe's right around the corner! Restaurants, bars, boutique stores, coffee shops, and bus stops are all at your doorstep! Foggy-Bottom metro station (orange, silver, and blue, lines) is only a few blocks away!! Inquire today to schedule a viewing!



