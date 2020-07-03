All apartments in Washington
250 Division Ave NE

250 Division Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

250 Division Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Nice House 12 minuntes walk to the Metro - Property Id: 197879

This home can be a 3 bedroom/den, 2 full baths or it can be a 2 bedroom/den, 2 full bath and a basement. The basement has a closet and a full bath. Kitchen has granite, back splash, breakfast nook, hardwood floors throughout the house, huge backyard for entertainment and a deck. Deck and front porch was painted this summer. Freshly painted with different colors. You can change the colors if you like. 12 minute walk to the metro.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197879
Property Id 197879

(RLNE5451777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Division Ave NE have any available units?
250 Division Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Division Ave NE have?
Some of 250 Division Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Division Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
250 Division Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Division Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 250 Division Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 250 Division Ave NE offer parking?
No, 250 Division Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 250 Division Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Division Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Division Ave NE have a pool?
No, 250 Division Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 250 Division Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 250 Division Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Division Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Division Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

