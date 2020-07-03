250 Division Ave NE

Amenities

Available 02/01/20 Nice House 12 minuntes walk to the Metro - Property Id: 197879



This home can be a 3 bedroom/den, 2 full baths or it can be a 2 bedroom/den, 2 full bath and a basement. The basement has a closet and a full bath. Kitchen has granite, back splash, breakfast nook, hardwood floors throughout the house, huge backyard for entertainment and a deck. Deck and front porch was painted this summer. Freshly painted with different colors. You can change the colors if you like. 12 minute walk to the metro.

