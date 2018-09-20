All apartments in Washington
249 14th Street Northeast

249 14th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

249 14th Pl NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Pristine, well-maintained Lincoln Park ,2-bedroom townhouse located on a quiet street nestled in Capitol Hill. This townhouse offers modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors w/ hardwood floors throughout, 2-bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a sun deck off back bedroom, rear patio with secure off-street parking. Fully fenced backyard. Walking distance to Metro, parks, shopping and more!

All utilities paid by tenants and one-month security at signing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 14th Street Northeast have any available units?
249 14th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 14th Street Northeast have?
Some of 249 14th Street Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 14th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
249 14th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 14th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 249 14th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 249 14th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 249 14th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 249 14th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 14th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 14th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 249 14th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 249 14th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 249 14th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 249 14th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 14th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
