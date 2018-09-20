249 14th Street Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors all utils included carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Pristine, well-maintained Lincoln Park ,2-bedroom townhouse located on a quiet street nestled in Capitol Hill. This townhouse offers modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors w/ hardwood floors throughout, 2-bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a sun deck off back bedroom, rear patio with secure off-street parking. Fully fenced backyard. Walking distance to Metro, parks, shopping and more! All utilities paid by tenants and one-month security at signing.