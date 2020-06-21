245 8TH STREET NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully upgraded, beautiful 1-br and 1-bath condo. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, SS kitchen appliances, granite countertops, tiled kitchen and bathroom. Within a short stroll to Capitol Hills and National Mall, H Street Corridor, and Union Station! Shopping and Restaurants Located in the Vibrant Capitol Hill submarket located a few minutes away at Eastern Market. Enjoy all that DC has to offer. The true city life awaits you! There is assigned parking available for $100 additional monthly fee. Great Value in heart of the nation's capitol!