Washington, DC
245 8TH STREET NE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:56 PM

245 8TH STREET NE

245 8th Street Northeast · (703) 407-3424
Location

245 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully upgraded, beautiful 1-br and 1-bath condo. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, SS kitchen appliances, granite countertops, tiled kitchen and bathroom. Within a short stroll to Capitol Hills and National Mall, H Street Corridor, and Union Station! Shopping and Restaurants Located in the Vibrant Capitol Hill submarket located a few minutes away at Eastern Market. Enjoy all that DC has to offer. The true city life awaits you! There is assigned parking available for $100 additional monthly fee. Great Value in heart of the nation's capitol!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 8TH STREET NE have any available units?
245 8TH STREET NE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 8TH STREET NE have?
Some of 245 8TH STREET NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 8TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
245 8TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 8TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 245 8TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 245 8TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 245 8TH STREET NE does offer parking.
Does 245 8TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 8TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 8TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 245 8TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 245 8TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 245 8TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 245 8TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 8TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
