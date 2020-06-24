All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:20 PM

2445 39TH PL NW

2445 39th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2445 39th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-level brick townhome in beautiful Glover Park features garage parking plus driveway parking for 2 or 3 more cars. Rent also includes free maid service twice a month. You'll enjoy gleaming hardwood floors, central air, full basement with washer and dryer, plus 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level, and a charming front porch. Freshly painted, professional cleaned and ready for immediate move-in, the home is situated on a quiet street in the charming Glover Park neighborhood. It's an ideal location, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with lots of shops and restaurants just a few blocks away. Glover Park offers the perfect small-town retreat from bustling downtown DC, yet so close to everything: shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, parks, transportation, major access roads, and nearby Georgetown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 39TH PL NW have any available units?
2445 39TH PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 39TH PL NW have?
Some of 2445 39TH PL NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 39TH PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
2445 39TH PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 39TH PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 2445 39TH PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2445 39TH PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 2445 39TH PL NW offers parking.
Does 2445 39TH PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 39TH PL NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 39TH PL NW have a pool?
No, 2445 39TH PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 2445 39TH PL NW have accessible units?
No, 2445 39TH PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 39TH PL NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 39TH PL NW does not have units with dishwashers.
