2445 39TH PL NW

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Charming 3-level brick townhome in beautiful Glover Park features garage parking plus driveway parking for 2 or 3 more cars. Rent also includes free maid service twice a month. You'll enjoy gleaming hardwood floors, central air, full basement with washer and dryer, plus 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level, and a charming front porch. Freshly painted, professional cleaned and ready for immediate move-in, the home is situated on a quiet street in the charming Glover Park neighborhood. It's an ideal location, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with lots of shops and restaurants just a few blocks away. Glover Park offers the perfect small-town retreat from bustling downtown DC, yet so close to everything: shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, parks, transportation, major access roads, and nearby Georgetown.