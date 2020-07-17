2433 Perry St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Charming Washington, DC home in a wonderful family community. The single family home has hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and bath, finished basement with bar, laundry room and storage space in the basement and bath. The yard is perfect for entertaining and has garden beds for someone ready to get their hands dirty. There is off street parking even though you don't need it as there are plenty of spaces in front of the home. This neighborhood is a hidden gem and has a suburban feel even though we are in the city.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301819

