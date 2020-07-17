All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2433 Perry St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2433 Perry St NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2433 Perry St NE

2433 Perry Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2433 Perry Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
NE WDC Woodridge Home W/ Off Street Pkg & Gardens - Property Id: 301819

Charming Washington, DC home in a wonderful family community. The single family home has hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and bath, finished basement with bar, laundry room and storage space in the basement and bath. The yard is perfect for entertaining and has garden beds for someone ready to get their hands dirty. There is off street parking even though you don't need it as there are plenty of spaces in front of the home. This neighborhood is a hidden gem and has a suburban feel even though we are in the city.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301819
Property Id 301819

(RLNE5860662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Perry St NE have any available units?
2433 Perry St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 Perry St NE have?
Some of 2433 Perry St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Perry St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Perry St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Perry St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 Perry St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2433 Perry St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2433 Perry St NE offers parking.
Does 2433 Perry St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 Perry St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Perry St NE have a pool?
No, 2433 Perry St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Perry St NE have accessible units?
No, 2433 Perry St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Perry St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 Perry St NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University