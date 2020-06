Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated and nicely maintained two bedrooms, two bath condo in the heart of Shaw/Bloomingdale. The units features hardwood throughout, granite countertops, laundry in unit and a nice private entryway. Enjoy everything Shaw, Bloomingdale, U St. corridor and Logan Circle have to offer. Pets under 25 lbs. are welcome.