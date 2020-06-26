2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Living in Columbia Heights under market rates! This spacious three bedroom has two baths, large closets, separate dining area and large living room and table space kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Lower level unit with front and rear door. Located on the emerging 14th Street corridor in-between Columbia Heights and U Street Metro Stations. Renting for $2650.00 plus utilities.



Available immediately!!!



Call for your showing today, Jason Carosn - 202 487 7421 - jcharris@cpmetro.com

This listing will not last long!



Security Deposit - $2650

Application Fee - $50/non-refundable



Qualifications - 2-years work history

Total annual salary for all-occupants $80,000

No evictions or court filings



Professionally Managed by

Carson Properties -

301 430 0267 CHECK OUT OUR LISTINGS!

WWW.CPMETRO.COM

Nehemiah Cooperative Estates is a beautiful housing community located in the heart of the 14th street Columbia Heights district. It offers large floor plans and lots of amenities.