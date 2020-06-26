All apartments in Washington
2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100
Last updated May 17 2019 at 4:43 PM

2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100

2425 14th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2425 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Living in Columbia Heights under market rates! This spacious three bedroom has two baths, large closets, separate dining area and large living room and table space kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Lower level unit with front and rear door. Located on the emerging 14th Street corridor in-between Columbia Heights and U Street Metro Stations. Renting for $2650.00 plus utilities.

Available immediately!!!

Call for your showing today, Jason Carosn - 202 487 7421 - jcharris@cpmetro.com
This listing will not last long!

Security Deposit - $2650
Application Fee - $50/non-refundable

Qualifications - 2-years work history
Total annual salary for all-occupants $80,000
No evictions or court filings

Professionally Managed by
Carson Properties -
301 430 0267 CHECK OUT OUR LISTINGS!
WWW.CPMETRO.COM
Nehemiah Cooperative Estates is a beautiful housing community located in the heart of the 14th street Columbia Heights district. It offers large floor plans and lots of amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 have any available units?
2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 have?
Some of 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 currently offering any rent specials?
2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 pet-friendly?
No, 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 offer parking?
Yes, 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 offers parking.
Does 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 have a pool?
No, 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 does not have a pool.
Does 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 have accessible units?
No, 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100 has units with dishwashers.
