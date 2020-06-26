2425 14th Street NW, Unit# 100

Amenities
Living in Columbia Heights under market rates! This spacious three bedroom has two baths, large closets, separate dining area and large living room and table space kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Lower level unit with front and rear door. Located on the emerging 14th Street corridor in-between Columbia Heights and U Street Metro Stations. Renting for $2650.00 plus utilities.
Available immediately!!!
Call for your showing today, Jason Carosn - 202 487 7421 - jcharris@cpmetro.com
This listing will not last long!
Security Deposit - $2650
Application Fee - $50/non-refundable
Qualifications - 2-years work history
Total annual salary for all-occupants $80,000
No evictions or court filings
Professionally Managed by
Carson Properties -
301 430 0267 CHECK OUT OUR LISTINGS!
WWW.CPMETRO.COM
Nehemiah Cooperative Estates is a beautiful housing community located in the heart of the 14th street Columbia Heights district. It offers large floor plans and lots of amenities.