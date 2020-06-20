All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

2422 17th St NW 105

2422 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2422 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2422 17th St NW 105 Available 02/09/20 Studio @ Moda 17! - Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, and featuring contemporary European design and sleek, modern finishes, this Studio condominium unit offers some lucky tenant the ability to have it all - a great neighborhood, urban amenities, designer finishes, private roof decks, and a great rent.

The unit offers efficient urban living and comes with a private outdoor terrace. With wood floors, European-style kitchens and baths, recessed lighting, and an upgraded technology package featuring central HVAC and an ultra-efficient washer & dryer, this studio is designed for maximizing the urban lifestyle you want and at a great price you can afford.

Contact us today to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4404259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 17th St NW 105 have any available units?
2422 17th St NW 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 17th St NW 105 have?
Some of 2422 17th St NW 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 17th St NW 105 currently offering any rent specials?
2422 17th St NW 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 17th St NW 105 pet-friendly?
No, 2422 17th St NW 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2422 17th St NW 105 offer parking?
No, 2422 17th St NW 105 does not offer parking.
Does 2422 17th St NW 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 17th St NW 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 17th St NW 105 have a pool?
No, 2422 17th St NW 105 does not have a pool.
Does 2422 17th St NW 105 have accessible units?
No, 2422 17th St NW 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 17th St NW 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 17th St NW 105 does not have units with dishwashers.

