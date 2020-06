Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fabulous & Spacious Adams Morgan 2BR 2 BA Condo!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this fabulous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Adam’s Morgan! Modern newer building. Big open living and dining space with Hardwood floors, high ceilings and huge windows bringing in tons of natural light - perfect for entertaining! Beautiful kitchen with all modern stainless appliances! Smaller bedroom located just off the living space with direct access to main bathroom. Stunning master suite with wall of windows and lots of space including wonderful private master bath! Washer/dryer in unit. Parking available for additional fee. Located right in the center of Adams Morgan just steps away from fantastic nightlife, shopping and restaurants! Walk to Metro! $50/adult application fee. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5851725)