All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 242 Malcolm X Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
242 Malcolm X Ave Se
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:20 AM

242 Malcolm X Ave Se

242 Malcolm X Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

242 Malcolm X Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
This one bedroom 1 bath is completely remodeled. New Central air system that works well! New Hot water heater and well insulated to provide excellent energy efficiency and keep your electric bill as low as possible.

This private apartment is 400-500 Sq feet. Never been used. The location is within 100-150 ft from the bus stop (W4). This unit is located far enough from the junction of MLK to avoid the noise but close enough to walk in less than 5 minutes. Very charming place, once you move in you wont want to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Malcolm X Ave Se have any available units?
242 Malcolm X Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 242 Malcolm X Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
242 Malcolm X Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Malcolm X Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Malcolm X Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 242 Malcolm X Ave Se offer parking?
No, 242 Malcolm X Ave Se does not offer parking.
Does 242 Malcolm X Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Malcolm X Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Malcolm X Ave Se have a pool?
No, 242 Malcolm X Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 242 Malcolm X Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 242 Malcolm X Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Malcolm X Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Malcolm X Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Malcolm X Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 242 Malcolm X Ave Se has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University