242 Malcolm X Ave Se

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

This one bedroom 1 bath is completely remodeled. New Central air system that works well! New Hot water heater and well insulated to provide excellent energy efficiency and keep your electric bill as low as possible.



This private apartment is 400-500 Sq feet. Never been used. The location is within 100-150 ft from the bus stop (W4). This unit is located far enough from the junction of MLK to avoid the noise but close enough to walk in less than 5 minutes. Very charming place, once you move in you wont want to leave.