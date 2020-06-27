2417 Huidekoper Place, NW

Amenities

$4000 / 4br - Charming Townhome with garage plus prkg space in Popular Glover Park (2417 Huidekoper Pl) - Set back on a quiet, one way street, this townhome offers ideal intown living! So convenient to shops, restaurants, and public transportation!

Inviting front porch opens to light, pristine main level featuring 8 year old kitchen with granite and modern appliances.

Living room and dining rooms offer HWFloors and flow to extra room in the rear. Exit to rear yard and parking from here or lower level.

Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, an extra living space connected to 2 rear BRs, washer & dryer, and a full bath. The lower level could be used as a separate apartment, with BR, full bath, washer & dryer, and kitchenette. Walk out to yard or

Offered by and professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. 202-338-0500.

For more information or to arrange a showing, text Donna Turner 703-623-8130.



No Pets Allowed



