Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2417 Huidekoper Place, NW
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2417 Huidekoper Place, NW

2417 Huidekoper Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Huidekoper Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$4000 / 4br - Charming Townhome with garage plus prkg space in Popular Glover Park (2417 Huidekoper Pl) - Set back on a quiet, one way street, this townhome offers ideal intown living! So convenient to shops, restaurants, and public transportation!
Inviting front porch opens to light, pristine main level featuring 8 year old kitchen with granite and modern appliances.
Living room and dining rooms offer HWFloors and flow to extra room in the rear. Exit to rear yard and parking from here or lower level.
Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, an extra living space connected to 2 rear BRs, washer & dryer, and a full bath. The lower level could be used as a separate apartment, with BR, full bath, washer & dryer, and kitchenette. Walk out to yard or
Offered by and professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate. 202-338-0500.
For more information or to arrange a showing, text Donna Turner 703-623-8130.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3352730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

