Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Fabulous one bedroom, Light filled, very well designed condo in amazing Kalorama ~location.Gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless steal appliances! A gleaming all white bath,~warm hardwood floors, living/dining room with wall of windows ~and two double door closets in the bedroom.~ One storage unit conveys in this great pet friendly~building which is close to so much. Walk to Metro, elevator in the building! HURRY!! Call for easy showing!! Vacant