2305 18th Street NW, #203

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access

Modern studio in the heart of Adams Morgan! - Right on 18th street with plenty of different shops, restaurants, grocery stores & bars within a short walking distance from the building. This unit is a must see! Freshly renovated kitchen and bathroom, with hardwood flooring throughout and stylish in unit washer and dryer.



Kitchen features built in wine storage, loads of cabinet and counter space! Stainless steel appliances and a large dining bar! Only $1450 plus electric



The apartment home is professionally Managed, which allows you to pay your rent online, apply online, access to a 24 hour emergency line and make online service requests. A 12-month lease is required.