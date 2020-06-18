All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

2305 18th Street NW, #203

2305 18th Street Northwest · (202) 337-8501
Location

2305 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Modern studio in the heart of Adams Morgan! - Right on 18th street with plenty of different shops, restaurants, grocery stores & bars within a short walking distance from the building. This unit is a must see! Freshly renovated kitchen and bathroom, with hardwood flooring throughout and stylish in unit washer and dryer.

Kitchen features built in wine storage, loads of cabinet and counter space! Stainless steel appliances and a large dining bar! Only $1450 plus electric

The apartment home is professionally Managed, which allows you to pay your rent online, apply online, access to a 24 hour emergency line and make online service requests. A 12-month lease is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 18th Street NW, #203 have any available units?
2305 18th Street NW, #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 18th Street NW, #203 have?
Some of 2305 18th Street NW, #203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 18th Street NW, #203 currently offering any rent specials?
2305 18th Street NW, #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 18th Street NW, #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 18th Street NW, #203 is pet friendly.
Does 2305 18th Street NW, #203 offer parking?
No, 2305 18th Street NW, #203 does not offer parking.
Does 2305 18th Street NW, #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 18th Street NW, #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 18th Street NW, #203 have a pool?
No, 2305 18th Street NW, #203 does not have a pool.
Does 2305 18th Street NW, #203 have accessible units?
No, 2305 18th Street NW, #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 18th Street NW, #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 18th Street NW, #203 has units with dishwashers.
