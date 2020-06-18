2305 18th Street NW, #203

Amenities
Modern studio in the heart of Adams Morgan! - Right on 18th street with plenty of different shops, restaurants, grocery stores & bars within a short walking distance from the building. This unit is a must see! Freshly renovated kitchen and bathroom, with hardwood flooring throughout and stylish in unit washer and dryer.
Kitchen features built in wine storage, loads of cabinet and counter space! Stainless steel appliances and a large dining bar! Only $1450 plus electric
The apartment home is professionally Managed, which allows you to pay your rent online, apply online, access to a 24 hour emergency line and make online service requests. A 12-month lease is required.