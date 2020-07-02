2301 N St NW UNIT 115

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

NEW PRICE!! GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED!!



In the sought after West End neighborhood of DC walking distance to BOTH the Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom Metro Stops, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment home with garage parking included!! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to George Washington University, George Washington Hospital, The World Bank, Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom where there are plenty of restaurants, retail shops, coffee shops, night life and bars to choose from!! PRIME LOCATION!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 2 bath

- Stainless steel appliances

- Quartz counters

- White cabinets

- Separate dining area

- Huge patio off living room

- Washer and dryer

- Master bedroom has en-suite

- Master bedroom has huge walk in closet

- Central AC

- Pets ok No dogs over 20 lbs

- Water included in rent

- GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED!

- Rooftop with great views

- Concierge service



AVAILABLE NOW!!

RENNTED UNFURNISHED



