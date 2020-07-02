All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

2301 N St NW UNIT 115

2301 N St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2301 N St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
concierge
parking
garage
NEW PRICE!! GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED!!

In the sought after West End neighborhood of DC walking distance to BOTH the Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom Metro Stops, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment home with garage parking included!! The apartment is conveniently located walking distance to George Washington University, George Washington Hospital, The World Bank, Dupont Circle and Foggy Bottom where there are plenty of restaurants, retail shops, coffee shops, night life and bars to choose from!! PRIME LOCATION!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath
- Stainless steel appliances
- Quartz counters
- White cabinets
- Separate dining area
- Huge patio off living room
- Washer and dryer
- Master bedroom has en-suite
- Master bedroom has huge walk in closet
- Central AC
- Pets ok No dogs over 20 lbs
- Water included in rent
- GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED!
- Rooftop with great views
- Concierge service

AVAILABLE NOW!!
RENNTED UNFURNISHED

(RLNE5440567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 have any available units?
2301 N St NW UNIT 115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 have?
Some of 2301 N St NW UNIT 115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 currently offering any rent specials?
2301 N St NW UNIT 115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 is pet friendly.
Does 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 offer parking?
Yes, 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 offers parking.
Does 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 have a pool?
No, 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 does not have a pool.
Does 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 have accessible units?
No, 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 N St NW UNIT 115 does not have units with dishwashers.

