All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2270 Mt View Place SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2270 Mt View Place SE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2270 Mt View Place SE

2270 Mount View Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2270 Mount View Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Big 4 BR Corner Unit House w/Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you is big four-bedroom corner unit home with parking AND near metro! Main level has large living room, half bath, spacious kitchen with access to the back patio and parking pad. Both the 2nd and 3rd levels have a large and medium sized bedroom, and full bath. located in downtown Anacostia close to shopping, major transportation and metro! Qualification guidelines: credit score 600+ AND combined annual income $70k+. $45 non refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text/call Brian at 202-431-5256.

(RLNE5361942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 Mt View Place SE have any available units?
2270 Mt View Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2270 Mt View Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
2270 Mt View Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 Mt View Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2270 Mt View Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 2270 Mt View Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 2270 Mt View Place SE offers parking.
Does 2270 Mt View Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 Mt View Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 Mt View Place SE have a pool?
No, 2270 Mt View Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 2270 Mt View Place SE have accessible units?
No, 2270 Mt View Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 Mt View Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2270 Mt View Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 Mt View Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2270 Mt View Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University