2270 Mt View Place SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Big 4 BR Corner Unit House w/Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you is big four-bedroom corner unit home with parking AND near metro! Main level has large living room, half bath, spacious kitchen with access to the back patio and parking pad. Both the 2nd and 3rd levels have a large and medium sized bedroom, and full bath. located in downtown Anacostia close to shopping, major transportation and metro! Qualification guidelines: credit score 600+ AND combined annual income $70k+. $45 non refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text/call Brian at 202-431-5256.



(RLNE5361942)