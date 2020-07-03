All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

226 Channing St NE

226 Channing Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

226 Channing Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Rowhome in Brookland w/ Parking! - This beautiful and newly renovated rowhome is spacious and not your average rental, spanning almost 2000 sqft over three levels! Pass the welcoming front yard when you arrive and enter the home, to be greeted by beautiful hardwood floors, and abundant natural light. The large living area is wrapped in windows and flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining areas, with a conveniently located half bath. The kitchen has plenty of counter space for food preparation and a marble breakfast bar! Designer lighting and white cabinetry add to the modern feel. With a beautiful subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, this home is perfect for entertaining. To top it off, a rear door leads to a back deck.

Upstairs, find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom features spacious closets and gorgeous tray ceilings. It also has an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and great tiling in the shower. The rear-facing bedroom is also generously sized with great closet space. The second full bathroom also has lovely tiling throughout! Downstairs, the finished basement has all the amenities that qualify it as an in-law suite. A separate entrance, wet bar, full bathroom, washer/dryer, and bedroom turn this floor into its own apartment.

Located just a few blocks from Rhode Island Metro stop, commuting downtown from this home is a breeze. Head up to Monroe Street Market for dining options like &pizza, Brookland Pint, and Busboys and Poets. There are art shops along the Arts Walk and a Farmer's Market every Saturday. Other sweet spots like Right Proper Brewing and Dew Drop Inn are within a 5-minute walk. Also nearby are the retail stores at Rhode Island Row, including Home Depot and Giant. You can also easily pop down Rhode Island to Bloomingdale and Shaw or up to Mount Rainer and Hyattsville. This neighborhood is such an exciting place to be!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and a flat monthly fee of $50 per tenant for water. Pets on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5173930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Channing St NE have any available units?
226 Channing St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Channing St NE have?
Some of 226 Channing St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Channing St NE currently offering any rent specials?
226 Channing St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Channing St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Channing St NE is pet friendly.
Does 226 Channing St NE offer parking?
Yes, 226 Channing St NE offers parking.
Does 226 Channing St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Channing St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Channing St NE have a pool?
No, 226 Channing St NE does not have a pool.
Does 226 Channing St NE have accessible units?
No, 226 Channing St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Channing St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Channing St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

