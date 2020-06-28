Amenities
Large Three Bedroom Plus Den With Off Street Parking, Sleek Hardwoods, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Back patio, Deck & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mfFwgijT4ha
Property Address: 2248 Chester Street SE Washington DC 20020
Neighborhood: Anacostia
Market Rent: $2,400 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible For All Utilities
Square Footage: 1,474 Square Feet
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis
Parking: Off Street-One Space
Available: Immediately
This beautiful semi-detached house for rent is located in Anacostia. The home has sleek hardwood floors throughout with an updated kitchen area, a back den, bathroom, & patio on the first floor. Also included is a stacked washer/dryer and walk in closet. The second floor has three full bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom & access to your own private balcony.
Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms Plus Den
Bathrooms: Three Bathrooms
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Alarm System, Gas Stove, Private Balcony, Patio
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
Pet Screening Fee: One Time $20 Pet Screening Fee
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557
(RLNE5136381)