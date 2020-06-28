All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2248 Chester Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2248 Chester Street SE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:54 PM

2248 Chester Street SE

2248 Chester Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2248 Chester Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Three Bedroom Plus Den With Off Street Parking, Sleek Hardwoods, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Back patio, Deck & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mfFwgijT4ha

Property Address: 2248 Chester Street SE Washington DC 20020
Neighborhood: Anacostia
Market Rent: $2,400 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible For All Utilities
Square Footage: 1,474 Square Feet
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis
Parking: Off Street-One Space
Available: Immediately

This beautiful semi-detached house for rent is located in Anacostia. The home has sleek hardwood floors throughout with an updated kitchen area, a back den, bathroom, & patio on the first floor. Also included is a stacked washer/dryer and walk in closet. The second floor has three full bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom & access to your own private balcony.

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms Plus Den
Bathrooms: Three Bathrooms
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Alarm System, Gas Stove, Private Balcony, Patio
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
Pet Screening Fee: One Time $20 Pet Screening Fee

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557

(RLNE5136381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Chester Street SE have any available units?
2248 Chester Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 Chester Street SE have?
Some of 2248 Chester Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 Chester Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Chester Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Chester Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2248 Chester Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 2248 Chester Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 2248 Chester Street SE offers parking.
Does 2248 Chester Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2248 Chester Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Chester Street SE have a pool?
No, 2248 Chester Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 2248 Chester Street SE have accessible units?
No, 2248 Chester Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Chester Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 Chester Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University