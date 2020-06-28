Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Large Three Bedroom Plus Den With Off Street Parking, Sleek Hardwoods, Stacked Washer/Dryer, Back patio, Deck & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mfFwgijT4ha



Property Address: 2248 Chester Street SE Washington DC 20020

Neighborhood: Anacostia

Market Rent: $2,400 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Tenant Responsible For All Utilities

Square Footage: 1,474 Square Feet

Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis

Parking: Off Street-One Space

Available: Immediately



This beautiful semi-detached house for rent is located in Anacostia. The home has sleek hardwood floors throughout with an updated kitchen area, a back den, bathroom, & patio on the first floor. Also included is a stacked washer/dryer and walk in closet. The second floor has three full bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own bathroom & access to your own private balcony.



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms Plus Den

Bathrooms: Three Bathrooms

Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Alarm System, Gas Stove, Private Balcony, Patio

Application Fee: $65 per applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)

Pet Screening Fee: One Time $20 Pet Screening Fee



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Jacky Filani: 301-857-1822

Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557



(RLNE5136381)